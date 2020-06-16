The New York Police Department made a stunning claim on Monday, June 15 that three NYPD police officers fell ill after being “intentionally poisoned” at a Shake Shack on Broadway in downtown Manhattan.

No one was seriously injured, but the claim stated the officers had an “unknown substance” slipped into their milkshakes before being hospitalized.

“Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed,” the New York City Detectives’ Endowment Association wrote on Twitter.

Shake Shack immediately responded with a statement of its own: “We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

However, it looks like the New York Police Department may have jumped the gun.

Early Tuesday morning, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said that there was “no criminality” by Shake Shack employees after a “thorough investigation” of the matter.

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

However, hat didn’t stop the criticism from coming out. Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, posted speculation that the police officers may have been poisoned by bleach being intentionally placed in their milkshakes.

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty for possible contamination,” Lynch wrote. “When New York City police officers cannot even take a meal without coming under attack, it is clear that the environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level.”

There is not any evidence to support his claim.

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

Thee news comes at a time where there are increased tensions across the country with nationwide protests calling for defunding or abolishing the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.