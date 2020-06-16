Luce Douady, a 16-year-old French climbing star who was expected to compete in the 2021 Olympics, has died after a tragic 500-fall off of a cliff in the French Alps, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.

French officials confirmed Douady’s death on Monday, June 15.

Douady had won the World Youth Bouldering Championship in 2019 in Arco, Italy, and fifth place in her first appearance on the senior circuit at the Bouldering World Cup in Vail, Colorado later in the year. She was expected to represent France in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan when climbing made its Olympic debut.

“This terrible news has had a huge impact on her training partners, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade,” said the French Mountain Climbing Federation (FFME) in a statement. “But today, the whole federation is in mourning.”

The FFME, which described Douady as “a lover of all facets of climbing,” said that her death has brought “immense sadness of the climbing community.”

The Chambery club added a statement of its own describing Douady as a “young woman full of energy, passion and talent” who was “a beautiful person.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Douady’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

