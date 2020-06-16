We finally know the OFFICIAL name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby boy after a photo of his birth certificate surfaced. Originally hoping to name their son X Æ A-12 Musk, the couple was forced to change their plans due to California laws.

According to California law, birth names must be limited to the 26 letters of the English alphabet and traditional characters such as hyphens and apostrophers — no numbers or special signs.

“It’s just X, the letter X, and then the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, ‘A-12’ is my contribution,” Musk said during a previous appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The A-12 is a reference to the Archangel 12 aircraft which was the precursor to the SR-17 (Musk and Grimes’ favorite plane which has no weapons or defenses but relies solely on speed).

But while they had to change things up from the original plan, Elon and Grimes found a way to stick as close to their original name as possible.

So what is the child’s official name? X AE A-XII Musk.

You can check out the birth certificate below (click here to enlarge):

Now that all of that is out of the way, what will the child actually be referred to as? X is pretty badass, but we’d have to guess Ash is the leader in the clubhouse.