College Football Hall of Fame Ballot 2021: Full List of Candidates

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot has been released by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, June 16. The ballot includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Subdivision.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a press release.

“The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year.”

More than 12,000 members of the NFF and current Hall of Famers will cast their votes to the NFF’s Honors Court before the class is selected.

“Having a ballot and a voice in the selection of the College Football Hall of Fame inductees is one of the most cherished NFF member benefits,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “There is no group more knowledgeable or passionate about college football than our membership, and the tradition of the ballot helps us engage them in the lofty responsibility of selecting those who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in our sport.”

Voting for the Hall of Fame ballot will run through July 7.

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle-1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.

Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker-1981 First Team All-American who left MSU as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in field goals (45)…Set still-standing conference record with 63-yard field goal in 1981 and was a three-time All-Big Ten performer…Led the Spartans in scoring for three seasons.

Champ Bailey, Georgia-Defensive Back-1998 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who earned Defensive MVP honors in UGA’s win at the 1998 Peach Bowl…Recorded more than 1,000 plays during the 1998 season, playing DB, WR and KR for the Bulldogs.

Harris Barton, North Carolina-Offensive Tackle-1986 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…1986 First Team All-ACC selection who was named the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman the same season; Helped Heels rank first in the ACC and sixth nationally in total offense (436.0 ypg) during senior campaign.

Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back-1995 consensus First Team All-American led the nation in INTs (10) in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title…19 career INTs and holds two of the top five single-season PBU performances in Mountaineer history.

Eric Bieniemy, Colorado-Running Back-1990 unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in 1990 Heisman voting…Played in two national championships, leading Buffs to 1990 national title…Two-time All-Big Eight pick, still holding eight CU records.

Michael Bishop, Kansas State-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American and winner of the Davey O’Brien Award…1998 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Cats to 1998 Big 12 North title and berth in conference championship…Two-time all-Big 12 selection, setting 14 conference and 34 school records by career’s end.

Jeff Bregel, USC-Offensive Guard-Two-time consensus First Team All-American and a 1986 NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 conference title and a Rose Bowl victory…Earned the 1985 Morris Trophy as the league’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas-Offensive Guard-1998 First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection…Helped Arkansas to two postseason berths and to SEC Western Division titles in 1995 and ’98…Former walk-on who later started 34 consecutive games.

Larry Burton, Purdue-Split End-First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974…Named team captain and team MVP in 1974.

Gregg Carr, Auburn-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year…Twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.

Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense.

Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997…1998 SEC Player of the Year who led Cats to first win over Alabama in 75 years…Set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records.

Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle-1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation’s top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman.

Jack Del Rio, USC-Linebacker-1984 consensus First Team All-American who earned Co-MVP honors in the Trojans 1985 Rose Bowl win…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 Pac-10 title…Led the Trojans in tackles for loss his first three seasons.

Jared DeVries, Iowa-Defensive Lineman-1998 consensus First Team All-American and 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten performer who ranks first all-time in league history with 78 career TFL…Four-year starter who led the Hawkeyes in sacks and TFL every year of career.

Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback-2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.

Mike Doss, Ohio State-Defensive Back-Three-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors as a senior…2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Buckeyes to the 2003 BCS National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors.

D.J. Dozier, Penn State-Running Back- Named 1986 consensus First Team All-American and led PSU to perfect 12-0 season and national championship (1986)…Finished eighth in 1986 Heisman voting…First PSU back to lead the team in rushing for four consecutive seasons.

Jason Elam, Hawaii-Placekicker-1992 First Team All-American who finished his NCAA career ranked second all-time in field goals (79) and scoring (395)…1992 WAC Special Teams Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-WAC selection…Hawaii’s all-time leader in field goals (79) and career field goal percentage (79.0%).

Bobby Engram, Wide Receiver-Penn State-1994 First Team All-American and recipient of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who led Lions to the 1994 conference title and four bowl wins…First-ever PSU player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season and left PSU with 12 school records.

Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American who finished career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833)…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year…Set 11 school records during career and became first LSU back to average 100 yards per game during entire career.

Tony Franklin, Texas A&M-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-America (1976-consensus, ’78)…Led A&M to four bowl appearances…Set seven NCAA records, including most 50 yards-plus field goals made (15) and most points scored by a kicker in a career (291).

Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game (1.61)… 2001 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, finishing career as the conference’s all-time leader in single-season sacks (17.5 in 2001)…Holds the Syracuse record for career TFL (50.5).

David Fulcher, Arizona State-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in both 1984 and 1985…Three-time All-Pac-10 selection who led ASU to 1985 Holiday Bowl berth…Recorded 14 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and 286 tackles in career.

Robert Gallery, Iowa-Offensive Tackle-2003 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the 2003 Outland Trophy…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior…Led Hawkeyes to a Big Ten title, Orange Bowl appearance and a No. 8 final ranking in 2002.

Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous-‘89, consensus-’90)…1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick and set school record for career TFL (57).

Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.

Bob Golic, Notre Dame-Linebacker-Named unanimous First Team All-America and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1978…Co-holder of UND’s single-game record for tackles with 26 vs. Michigan in 1978…Ranks second in school history with 479 career tackles.

Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End-1996 consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career.

Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.

Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech-Running Back-1996 unanimous First Team All-American and recipient of the Doak Walker Award…Tech’s all-time leader in rushing (4,219) who tied NCAA record by reaching 1,000-yard mark by fifth game of 1996 season…Three-time All-Big 12 selection, helping Red Raiders to first Cotton Bowl since 1938.

Al Harris, Arizona State-Defensive End-Named unanimous First Team All-American and Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy finalist in 1978…Three-time All-Conference selection, helping the Sun Devils to two league titles…1978 Team MVP who set the ASU career record in tackles for a loss (57).

Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-1995 First Team All-American as a kick returner and 1995 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year…Three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a TD in 1995…Left Syracuse as the school’s all-time receiving leader (2,718 yards).

Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver-2005 First Team All-American and recipient of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and first receiver in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons…Led the nation with 139.9 receiving ypg (2005) and holds virtually every Oregon State receiving record.

Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.

Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.

Chris Hudson, Colorado-Defensive Back-1994 consensus First Team All-American and Thorpe Award recipient… Three-time First Team All-Big Eight selection who helped the Buffs to the 1991 conference title…Finished career with 141 tackles, 15 INTs (including two returned for a TD) and 20 PBUs.

Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion.

Larry Jacobson, Nebraska-Defensive Tackle-1971 consensus First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Led Huskers to back-to-back national titles and three-consecutive conference championships…1971 All-Big Eight performer who led Nebraska to a 33-2-1 record during career.

Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998 and unanimous accolades in 1999…Only two-time recipient of the Lou Groza Award (1998, 1999)…Helped FSU to consecutive BCS Championship appearances, winning the national title at the 2000 Sugar Bowl.

Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992…Winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi awards and named the 1992 Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year…Helped Seminoles to three consecutive bowl wins and top five final rankings.

Antonio Langham, Alabama-Defensive Back-1993 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award…Led Bama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 National Championship…Three-time All-SEC selection and the Tide’s all-time leader in career INTs (19).

James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus-2006, 2008; unanimous-2007)…Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led the Buckeyes to two national championship games and four consecutive conference titles…2007 Butkus and 2006 Nagurski recipient, leading OSU in tackles three-straight seasons.

John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1985…Boasted the NCAA’s highest career field goal percentage among players with at least 55 attempts (.859)…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection who helped UCLA to three league titles and finished his career as the Bruins’ all-time scoring leader (390).

Ray Lewis, Miami (FL)-Linebacker-1995 First Team All-American and Butkus Award runner-up…Led Canes to Fiesta and Orange bowl appearances and ranks sixth all-time at Miami with 388 career tackles…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer who twice led the league in tackles.

Bobby Majors, Tennessee-Defensive Back/Punter-1971 unanimous First Team All-American who led Vols to wins in 1971 Sugar Bowl and 1972 Liberty Bowl… Two-time First Team All-SEC selections still holds conference and school record with 10 INTs in 1971…Set Tennessee records for career punt returns (117) and career punt return yardage (1,163).

Ed McCaffrey, Stanford-Wide Receiver-1990 First Team All-American and two-time Stanford MVP…1990 First Team All-Pac-10 receiver who led the Cardinal in receiving yards three-of-four years…Ranks in the top 10 all-time at Stanford with 146 career receptions and 2,333 career receiving yards.

Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle-1988 unanimous First Team All-American who was a Lombardi Award finalist…1988 Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Wolverines to four bowl berths and named MVP of 1985 Fiesta Bowl.

Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer, leading the conference in catches his last two seasons…Ranks second all-time at BC in career receptions (190) and third all-time in career receiving yards (2,388).

Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1999-unanimous) and winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards…Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Hokies to 2000 National Championship Game…Leader of Hokies famed “Lunch Pail Defense” that led the nation in rushing defense (85.0 ypg).

Dan Morgan, Miami (FL)-Linebacker-2000 unanimous First Team All-American and first player to sweep the Butkus, Bednarik and Nagurski awards in one season…2000 Big East Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big East selection…Canes all-time leader in tackles (532) who started a school-record 45 games.

Dan Neil, Texas-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior…Helped Horns offense rank 11th nationally in total offense (451.8 ypg) and 12th in scoring offense (34.4 ppg) in 1996…Two-time All-Conference selection who set the UT record for consecutive starts.

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.

Carson Palmer, USC-Quarterback-2002 consensus First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy recipient…2002 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who set conference/school career records for total offense (11,621 yds) and passing yards (11,818)…Led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and first 11-win season since 1979.

Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the 2001 Bednarik and Lombardi awards…2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading the conference in TFL (24) and sacks (15) in 2000.

Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback-2001 First Team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career.

Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)…Set school record for single-season sacks (16).

Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker-1983 consensus First Team All-American…Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983…Led team in tackles from 1981-83.

Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy winner…1994 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award recipient… 1994 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year who led nation in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards.

Chris Samuels, Alabama-Offensive Tackle-1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title…SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander.

Lucius Sanford, Georgia Tech-Linebacker-Named a First Team All-American in 1977…A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he led Georgia Tech in tackles in 1975 (121) and 1976 (117)…Named to the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame and the school’s All-Time Team in 1991.

Ken Simonton, Oregon State-Running Back-2000 First Team All-American who finished ninth in Heisman balloting…Two-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the Beavers to a co-share of 2000 Pac-10 title…Two-time team captain who held 11 school records by career’s end, including career rushing yards (5,044) and rushing TDs (59).

Kenneth Sims, Texas-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (1980-consensus, 1981-unanimous) and recipient of the 1981 Lombardi Award…Finished eighth in 1981 Heisman Trophy voting and led Longhorns to four bowl berths…Two-time First Team All-SWC performer who ranks fourth in school history with 29 career sacks.

Barry Smith, Florida State-Wide Receiver-1972 First Team All-American who led the nation in touchdown receptions (13 ) and receiving yards (1,243) his final season…Owns school records for career average per reception (20.1) and most 100-yard games receiving in a season (9)…1972 First Team All-South Independent selection.

C.J. Spiller, Clemson-Running Back/Kick Returner-2009 unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year…2009 ACC Player of the Year who set 31 Clemson records by career’s end…Career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.

Darren Sproles, Kansas State-Running Back/Kick Returner-2003 First Team All-American who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting the same year…Left K-State with 28 school records, including career rushing (4,979) and all-purpose yards (6,812)…Three-time All-Big 12 performer who holds the league record in career 100-yards games (24).

Taylor Stubblefield, Purdue-Wide Receiver-2004 consensus First Team All-American who set the NCAA record for career receptions (316)…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who led conference in receptions for three consecutive seasons from 2002-04…2004 Biletnikoff finalist who set Sun Bowl record with 196 receiving yards in 2001.

Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in ‘92 and unanimous in ’93… 1993 Lombardi Award winner and named College Interior Lineman of the Year by Touchdown Club of Columbus (Ohio)…Led Irish to four bowl games.

Andre Tippett, Iowa-Defensive End-1981 consensus First Team All-American who led Hawkeyes to 1982 Rose Bowl berth, its first bowl game since 1959…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer, leading Iowa to 1981 Big Ten championship…Holds Iowa record for TFL yardage (153 yards/20 TFL).

Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award…Two-time All-Big Ten selection and 1991 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year…Finished career as Wisconsin’s leader in punt return yards (773) and passes defended (31).

Chris Ward, Ohio State-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-‘76, unanimous-‘77)…Three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Buckeyes to at least a share of four conference titles…Blocked for Archie Griffin during second Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy…Led Huskers to 1994 National Championship and 1993 National Championship game appearance…Three-time All-Big Eight selection who led Nebraska to league titles every year of career.

Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who took home the 2001 Nagurski and Thorpe awards…Led Sooners to the first 13-win season in program history and a national championship (2000)…2001 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the conference’s top 10 all-time in pass deflections (44).

Al Wilson, Tennessee-Linebacker-1998 consensus First Team All-American who led the Vols to the inaugural BCS national title in 1998…Helped Tennessee to four postseason berths and four AP top 10 finishes…Two-time All-SEC performer led Vols to consecutive SEC titles (1997, 1998) and only lost three conference games in career.

Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard-1988 First Team All-American…Member of 1986 12-0 national championship team…Helped Blair Thomas rush for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987 and D.J. Dozier attain First Team All-America honors in 1986.

Donnell Woolford, Clemson-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior in 1988…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection who led the Tigers to three league titles…Holds Clemson records for career PBU (44) and punt returns for a TD in a career (2).

Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker-1983 consensus First Team All-American who finished his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in scoring (380)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the league in scoring in 1983… Boasts the highest PAT percentage (99.3%) in ASU annals and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.