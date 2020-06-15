Iowa Football Parts Ways With Embattled Strength Coach Chris Doyle

The Iowa football program has announced it is parting ways with embattled strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was previously placed on leave over “racial disparities” and allegations of biased behavior based on race.

Multiple players had come forward with stories and experiences that portrayed Doyle in a negative light prior to the university’s decision to place him on leave.

“The University of Iowa has reached a separation agreement with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle,” Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta said.”We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career.”

Shortly after the news surfaced, Doyle’s son, middle linebacker Dillon Doyle, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and now Doyle is no longer employed at the university. The separation agreement officially went into effect on June 15.

The University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has also called for an independent review of the allegations.

“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches, and support staff. I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth,” Doyle said in a statement. “I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.

“In cooperation with the independent review, Iowa will refrain from comment on this matter during the review process.”

With Doyle on the outs, Raimond Braithwaite will continue to serve as interim director of the football strength and conditioning program.