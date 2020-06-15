Ohio State football players have an interesting requirement in order to participate in voluntary workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. According to reports, the Buckeyes players must sign a coronavirus risk waiver before the workouts begin.

The waiver, known as the Buckeye Pledge, says that players “pledge to take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

If the waiver is not signed, the athletes would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

From the Columbus Dispatch:

The document goes on to warn athletes that “although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections.” Incoming freshmen who had not turned 18 needed to have a parent or legal guardian sign the waiver.

Ohio State student-athletes returned to campus one week ago.

