Magic Johnson Documentary in the Works & Coming Soon

Magic Johnson is set to get his own The Last Dance treatment thanks to an upcoming feature-length documentary from XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films, according to a report from Variety.com.

Following the success of The Last Dance on ESPN — which was the most successful docuseries in the network’s history — other networks and companies have been looking for a way to cash in on the trend. Enter the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Per the report, Johnson has granted “unprecedented access” to the documentary makers and we will get to see interviews from Magic, his family, other NBA stars, and business leaders.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said XTR CEO Bryn Mooser in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

Along with his incredible career on the court which included five NBA championships, three NBA MVP awards, an Olympic gold medal, and 12 All-Star game appearances, Johnson brought drama off of the court. Johnson temporarily retired from the sport after testing positive for HIV and becoming an HIV/AIDs research and prevention advocate. He later briefly served as president of basketball operations of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, we will get an intimate look at what it took for Magic to rise to stardom and become one of the best players in the league’s history.

“Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” said NSV partners Fudge and Allen. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions.”

A director and targeted release date has not been confirmed at this time.