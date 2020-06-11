Top Rank Boxing continues its return to ESPN this week with Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente on Thursday, June 11 at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) is a top-ranked featherweight contender who is fighting in his hometown for the first time since defeating multi-division champion Nonito Donaire in 2016. He will be looking to add Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs) to his impressive highlight reel.

“It feels great to be one of the first fighters back,” Magdaleno said, via Top Rank. “I’m excited to get back in the ring, especially after my last fight was canceled. I didn’t get discouraged. I am even more ready now. I can’t wait to showcase my talent to the ESPN audience. What better way to show that the champ is back?”

Other bouts on the card include Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) vs. Louie Coria (12-2, 7 KOs) for the vacant NABF featherweight title, Gabriel Muratalla (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Fernando Robles (2-2, 0 KOs), and Eric Mondragon (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mike Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).

Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente

Date: Thursday, June 11

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente Online

Your best bet for watching Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.