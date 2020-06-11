Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s Pull Ads From Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson’s problematic behavior and controversial takes have finally caught up to him. According to a report from Newsweek, the FOX News host has lost several major advertisers for his nightly show Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Per the report, major companies like Disney, T-Mobile, and Papa John’s have pulled ads from Carlson’s show.

Carlson has been outspoken against the nationwide protests against police brutality which were sparked by the death of George Floyd. This week, Carlson continued bashing the protests and used his monologue to say that they were “definitely not about black lives.”

That led to T-Mobile pulling any future ads and company CEO Mike Sievert writing on Twitter: “Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter.”

The official T-Mobile account also addressed the matter.

“Of course. We haven’t run ads on Tucker Carlson Tonight since early May and have canceled all future placements. We will continue to support those who stand against racial injustice,” the company said.

Deadline reported that Disney was also pulling its ads from the FOX News show. Disney did not officially comment on the news. ABC also stated that ads for the network’s shows that aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight were placed there by mistake.

“The ABC advertisements were placed on the show without our knowledge by third party media buyers who were unaware that we do not advertise on the show, and they have now been notified not to place any further ads,” an ABC spokesperson said.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Papa John’s also joined in and cut ties with Carlson after sharing a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. He was just 46 years old. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.