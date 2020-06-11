Carrie Maxwell, a second-grade teacher at Wayside Elementary School in Bakersfield, California, was captured on camera going on a tirade against two Black Lives Matter march participants near her home. The two people who were subjected to Maxwell’s profanity-laced tirade were a mother and her 8-year-old daughter.

Maxwell became violent during her outburst and shouted “I will f*cking kill you” at the mother and her daughter before being dragged away by her husband.

Erica Baze, the woman who Maxwell was shouting at, was with her young daughter Kimberly who said that she was scared by the way Maxwell was acting out and was brought to tears by the berating.

“Do you see what you did to a child? Good job,” Baze told Maxwell. “You just traumatized a child for walking. Look at this! Are you proud?”

Bakersfield City School District Superintendent Doc Ervin said the district is investigating the incident.

“We do not condone nor endorse the action and behavior captured on the video,” he said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

Maxwell has since issued a statement through her attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, saying that her outburst was due to “anxiety, frustration, and panic” caused by over caring for her elderly mother and an autistic son.

“I had seen news coverage of the protest turning into riots across the country and was aware that the protests near my home had turned to confrontations the day before,” Maxwell said. “When I heard protesters gathering near my home, loudly chanting profanities, I became overwhelmed with anxiety and fear. There was a woman who became confrontational and I responded in an inappropriate manner. I never spoke to or threatened this woman’s daughter. I have never been in a physical altercation in my life.

“Every man, woman and child deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion and equality, regardless of the color of their skin, and every person deserves to live a life free of fear. I am heartbroken to think that any of my students or their parents might see that video and believe that it is in any way reflective of my values or views regarding race or inclusivity.”

Baze, meanwhile, says she does not accept Maxwell’s apology because it did not come across as sincere.