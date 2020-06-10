As protests following the death of George Floyd continue to spread across the country, we are beginning to see more monuments and statues being vandalized or destroyed. A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston is the latest to suffer an unfortunate fate.

The statue at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston’s North End was beheaded overnight and it was discovered on Wednesday morning with the head lying on the ground in front of it.

After the latest vandalism of the statue, Boston officials are discussing what its future will be.

“This particular statue has been subject of repeated vandalism here in Boston,” Mayor Marty Walsh told WCVB-TV. “Given the conversations that we are certainly having right now in our city of Boston and throughout the country, we are going to take time to assess the historic meaning of the statue.”

A photographer was the first one to discover the head had been knocked off the Christopher Columbus statue along the waterfront in the North End. Boston Police were on scene investigating later overnight.

Earlier this week, another Christopher Columbus statue was removed from Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia by protestors. The protesters toppled the statue and threw it into a lake. The statue was replaced by a sign that read “Racism: You Will NOT Be Missed” and city officials are discussing whether it will be replaced.

Another statue of liberty 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was also toppled during protests and dumbed into Floating Harbor.

The moment a statue of slave trader Edward Colston toppled into Bristol's harbour. 'It's what he deserves. I've been waiting all my life for this moment' someone told me in the moments after.

With protests continuing to take place across the nation, it’s likely that we will continue to see controversial monuments receiving this treatment.