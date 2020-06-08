NFL Draft Betting Odds 2021: Who Will Be No. 1 Pick?

We are still months away from the 2020-21 NFL regular season and the 2020 college football season, but that hasn’t stopped the experts and oddsmakers from looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft next spring.

This week, the oddsmakers decided to release the latest odds and ends predicting who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Predictably, Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is favored to be the first selection. Following Lawrence is Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Miami QB D’Eriq King, and Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Along with the betting odds for the No. 1 pick, the oddsmakers predicted the first quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and offensive lineman that will be off of the board.

How do your favorite players stack up?

A full look at the 2021 NFL Draft betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2021 NFL Draft Betting Odds & Ends

First Pick of 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence 1/3

Penei Sewell 4/1

Justin Fields 5/1

D’Eriq King 20/1

Kenneth Gainwell 25/1

Micah Parsons 25/1

Abraham Lucas 30/1

Alex Latherwood 30/1

Gregory Rousseau 30/1

Jackson Carman 30/1

Jamie Newman 30/1

Walker Little 33/1

Ja’Marr Chase 40/1

Patrick Surtain II 40/1

Shaun Wade 40/1

Travis Etienne 40/1

DeVonta Smith 50/1

Jaylen Waddle 50/1

KJ Costello 50/1

Sam Cosmi 50/1

Chuba Hubbard 60/1

Brock Purdy 66/1

Najee Harris 66/1

Kellen Mond 75/1

Kyle Trask 75/1

Sam Ehlinger 80/1

Jaylen Mayfield 100/1

First QB to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence 4/13

Justin Fields 7/2

D’Eriq King 10/1

Jamie Newman 12/1

Trey Lance 12/1

KJ Costello 22/1

Brock Purdy 25/1

Kellen Mond 25/1

Desmond Ridder 30/1

Sam Ehlinger 30/1

Tanner Morgan 33/1

Anthony Russo 40/1

Kyle Trask 40/1

Dorian Thompson-Robinson 50/1

Shane Buechele 50/1

Spencer Sanders 60/1

Feleipe Franks 66/1

Zach Smith 75/1

McKenzie Milton 80/1

Zac Thomas 100/1

First RB to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Travis Etienne 11/10

Najee Harris 7/2

Chuba Hubbard 5/1

Trey Sermon 8/1

Zamir White 9/1

Kylin Hill 10/1

Master Teague 10/1

Max Borghi 10/1

Pooka Williams 12/1

Demetric Felton 15/1

Kenneth Gainwell 15/1

Brain Robinson Jr. 16/1

CJ Verdell 18/1

Michael Carter 20/1

Elijah Mitchell 22/1

Jermar Jeffereson 25/1

Mekhi Sargent 30/1

Stephen Carr 33/1

Rakeem Boyd 50/1

Charles Williams 60/1

First WR to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Ja’Marr Chase 5/4

DeVonta Smith 5/1

Justyn Ross 5/1

Jaylen Waddle 6/1

Rondale Moore 8/1

Rashod Bateman 9/1

Sage Surratt 10/1

Seth Williams 12/1

Charleston Rambo 15/1

Amon-Ra St. Brown 16/1

Chris Olave 18/1

Tamorrion Terry 20/1

Terrace Marshall 20/1

Tylan Wallace 22/1

Chatarius Atwell 25/1

Jatarvious Withlow 28/1

Elijah Moore 30/1

Tre Walker 33/1

Marquez Stevenson 40/1

Taylor Vaughns 50/1

First OL to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Penei Sewell 2/5

Alex Latherwood 6/1

Walker Little 8/1

Creed Humphrey 10/1

Abraham Lucas 12/1

Jackson Carman 12/1

Rasheed Walker 12/1

Wyatt Davis 12/1

Tyler Linderbaum 15/1

Trey Smith 16/1

Josh Myers 18/1

Sam Cosmi 20/1

Thayer Munford 20/1

Cade Mays 22/1

Jalen Mayfield 25/1

Daniel Faalele 28/1

Liam Eichenberg 30/1

Tyler Vrabel 33/1

Alaric Jackson 40/1

Rashawn Slater 40/1

Jack Anderson 50/1

Jimmy Morrissey 50/1

Ben Brown 60/1

Alec Lindstrom 66/1

Ben Cleveland 75/1

Landon Dickerson 75/1