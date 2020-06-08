NFL Draft Betting Odds 2021: Who Will Be No. 1 Pick?

We are still months away from the 2020-21 NFL regular season and the 2020 college football season, but that hasn’t stopped the experts and oddsmakers from looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft next spring.

This week, the oddsmakers decided to release the latest odds and ends predicting who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Predictably, Clemson Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is favored to be the first selection. Following Lawrence is Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Miami QB D’Eriq King, and Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Along with the betting odds for the No. 1 pick, the oddsmakers predicted the first quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and offensive lineman that will be off of the board.

How do your favorite players stack up?

A full look at the 2021 NFL Draft betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

2021 NFL Draft Betting Odds & Ends

First Pick of 2021 Draft

  • Trevor Lawrence                        1/3
  • Penei Sewell                             4/1
  • Justin Fields                             5/1
  • D’Eriq King                               20/1
  • Kenneth Gainwell                       25/1
  • Micah Parsons                          25/1
  • Abraham Lucas                         30/1
  • Alex Latherwood                       30/1
  • Gregory Rousseau                    30/1
  • Jackson Carman                        30/1
  • Jamie Newman                          30/1
  • Walker Little                              33/1
  • Ja’Marr Chase                           40/1
  • Patrick Surtain II                        40/1
  • Shaun Wade                             40/1
  • Travis Etienne                           40/1
  • DeVonta Smith                          50/1
  • Jaylen Waddle                          50/1
  • KJ Costello                               50/1
  • Sam Cosmi                               50/1
  • Chuba Hubbard                         60/1
  • Brock Purdy                              66/1
  • Najee Harris                              66/1
  • Kellen Mond                             75/1
  • Kyle Trask                                 75/1
  • Sam Ehlinger                            80/1
  • Jaylen Mayfield                         100/1

First QB to be picked in the 2021 Draft

  • Trevor Lawrence                        4/13
  • Justin Fields                             7/2
  • D’Eriq King                               10/1
  • Jamie Newman                          12/1
  • Trey Lance                                12/1
  • KJ Costello                               22/1
  • Brock Purdy                              25/1
  • Kellen Mond                             25/1
  • Desmond Ridder                       30/1
  • Sam Ehlinger                            30/1
  • Tanner Morgan                         33/1
  • Anthony Russo                         40/1
  • Kyle Trask                                 40/1
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson      50/1
  • Shane Buechele                        50/1
  • Spencer Sanders                       60/1
  • Feleipe Franks                          66/1
  • Zach Smith                               75/1
  • McKenzie Milton                        80/1
  • Zac Thomas                              100/1

First RB to be picked in the 2021 Draft

  • Travis Etienne                           11/10
  • Najee Harris                              7/2
  • Chuba Hubbard                         5/1
  • Trey Sermon                             8/1
  • Zamir White                              9/1
  • Kylin Hill                                   10/1
  • Master Teague                          10/1
  • Max Borghi                               10/1
  • Pooka Williams                         12/1
  • Demetric Felton                         15/1
  • Kenneth Gainwell                       15/1
  • Brain Robinson Jr.                     16/1
  • CJ Verdell                                 18/1
  • Michael Carter                           20/1
  • Elijah Mitchell                            22/1
  • Jermar Jeffereson                     25/1
  • Mekhi Sargent                           30/1
  • Stephen Carr                             33/1
  • Rakeem Boyd                           50/1
  • Charles Williams                       60/1

First WR to be picked in the 2021 Draft

  • Ja’Marr Chase                           5/4
  • DeVonta Smith                          5/1
  • Justyn Ross                              5/1
  • Jaylen Waddle                          6/1
  • Rondale Moore                         8/1
  • Rashod Bateman                       9/1
  • Sage Surratt                              10/1
  • Seth Williams                            12/1
  • Charleston Rambo                    15/1
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown                   16/1
  • Chris Olave                               18/1
  • Tamorrion Terry                         20/1
  • Terrace Marshall                       20/1
  • Tylan Wallace                            22/1
  • Chatarius Atwell                        25/1
  • Jatarvious Withlow                     28/1
  • Elijah Moore                              30/1
  • Tre Walker                                33/1
  • Marquez Stevenson                  40/1
  • Taylor Vaughns                         50/1      

First OL to be picked in the 2021 Draft

  • Penei Sewell                             2/5
  • Alex Latherwood                       6/1
  • Walker Little                              8/1
  • Creed Humphrey                       10/1
  • Abraham Lucas                         12/1
  • Jackson Carman                        12/1
  • Rasheed Walker                        12/1
  • Wyatt Davis                              12/1
  • Tyler Linderbaum                       15/1
  • Trey Smith                                16/1
  • Josh Myers                               18/1
  • Sam Cosmi                               20/1
  • Thayer Munford                        20/1
  • Cade Mays                               22/1
  • Jalen Mayfield                          25/1
  • Daniel Faalele                           28/1
  • Liam Eichenberg                       30/1
  • Tyler Vrabel                              33/1
  • Alaric Jackson                          40/1
  • Rashawn Slater                         40/1
  • Jack Anderson                          50/1
  • Jimmy Morrissey                       50/1
  • Ben Brown                                60/1
  • Alec Lindstrom                          66/1
  • Ben Cleveland                           75/1
  • Landon Dickerson                     75/1
