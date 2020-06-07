Reche Caldwell, the former NFL wide receiver who spent time with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, and Washington Redskins, is dead at age 41.

On Sunday, June 7, TMZ Sports reported that the former second-round pick out of the University of Florida was shot and killed outside of his home in Tampa, Florida. Caldwell’s mother confirmed the news.

Caldwell reportedly went back into his home to grab a jacket before taking his girlfriend on a date when he was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who were hiding in the bushes and jumped out to rob him. Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest, according to the reports.

While being transported to the hospital, Caldwell passed away in the ambulance due to his injuries.

“He was a good person who smiled all of the time,” Deborah Caldwell told TMZ. “He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you.”

While a member of the Florida Gators, Caldwell was an honorable mention All-American, second-team All-SEC, and a member of the 2000 SEC Championship team under Steve Spurrier. Caldwell was a three-time letterman for the program and became the ninth receiver in Gators history to gain over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. At the University of Florida, Caldwell majored in leisure service management.

During his six-year NFL career with San Diego, New England, and Washington, Caldwell hauled in 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Our deepest condolences go out to Caldwell’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

