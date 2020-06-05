Ibuprofen To Be Tested As Coronavirus Treatment

A new study is going to test whether a treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 could have been right under our nose. A group of scientists reportedly believe Ibuprofen could be an effective treatment for COVID-19, according to the US National Library of Medicine’s clinical trials database.

The clinical trials are being conducted by doctors from London’s Guy’s and St. Thomas’ hospital and King’s College.

Professor Mitul Mehta of King’s College London added: “We need to do a trial to show that the evidence actually matches what we expect to happen.”

From the New York Post:

Scientists note that they will be using a unique formulation that wouldn’t be found in drugstores; rather, it’s in lipid capsule form that’s prescribed for conditions such as arthritis. Findings in animal studies have suggested that ibuprofen could treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is known to develop in coronavirus patients.

Earlier studies did not have conclusive evidence regarding ibuprofen’s effect on the virus.

“Our search did not identify any strong evidence for or against the use of ibuprofen for treatment of COVID-19 specifically,” the study read in the journal Ecancermedicalscience. “The current literature does not give conclusive evidence for or against the use of NSAIDs in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.”