Christian Brueckner has been identified as the prime suspect in the longtime missing case of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Police were investigating the German man for the disappearance of five-year-old Inga Gehricke eight years later on May 2, 2015, according to the Daily Mail.

The comes as Brueckner is up for parole this weekend after serving two-thirds of a sentence for drug charges.

However, documents in a report from Spiegel show that The 43-year-old Brueckner fantasized about kidnapping and sexually abusing children in online chats. He reportedly said he wanted to “capture something small and use it for days,” and that it would be safer if “the evidence is destroyed afterwards.”

The chilling revelation led authorities to investigate whether Brueckner was involved in the disappearance to Gehricke before linking him to the McCann case.

As for his link to the McCann case, the report states:

Brueckner had lived in a remote farmhouse overlooking Praia da Luz from 1999 to 2006 and may have been living in a campervan at the time Madeleine disappeared. But not long after Madeleine vanished in 2007, he left Portugal and returned to his homeland – where he was later said to own the property in Neuwegersleben. But Brueckner only became a suspect for Scotland Yard in 2017 when he is said to have told a friend at a bar he ‘knew all about’ what had happened to Madeleine. Madeleine disappeared while her parents, from Rothley in Leicestershire, were having a meal with friends at a tapas bar close to their apartment in Praia da Luz.

The investigation remains ongoing, but if he is ultimately taken to trial, he would likely be tried in his home country rather than being extradited.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.