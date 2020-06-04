New York City Restaurants to Allow Outdoor Seating in Phase 2

New York City is preparing for Phase 1 of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, June 8. During Phase One of the reopening plan, companies that will begin to reopen are “manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail operations, with non-essential shops opening for curbside pickup.”

If that is successful, the city will then move to Phase 2 which will allow restaurants to finally start turning up their revenue.

During the pandemic, restaurants have been limited to takeout and delivery only. However, under Phase 2 of the plan, Mayor Bill de Blasio says that restaurants will be able to have outdoor seating at their businesses.

“We will provide a massive expansion of curbside seating, a massive expansion of open space,” de Blasio said during his daily City Hall press briefing, via the New York Post. “We’ll do what it takes to help this key part of life in New York City. This is going to be another important step, but health and safety comes first.”

Customers who are not seated will be required to wear masks.

