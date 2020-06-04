Jake Paul Hit With 2 Charges Over Looting of Mall in Arizona

Jake Paul is facing two misdemeanor charges, the Scottsdale Police Department told Buzzfeed.com on Thursday. The charges come after the popular YouTuber received backlash for appearing in video that was taken during the looting of a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Paul insisted he did not participate in the looting, but the 23-year-old was still charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

The now-deleted video shows Paul and some friends walking through the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall which was closed on Saturday night. During the video, you can see vandalism and looting taking place.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police,” the police department said in a statement. “Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed.”

Paul, however, maintains his innocence.

“Neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most forrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona,” Paul’s statement on social media read. “We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through.

“We were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law.”

Despite his defense, Paul was issued a summons to appear in court next month. The social media influencer has yet to publicly comment on the two misdemeanor charges he now faces.