George Floyd Memorial Service Live Stream: How to Watch Online

On Thursday, June 4, George Floyd will be honored with a memorial service that will be aired live on broadcast and cable networks across the country. Floyd’s death, which occurred on Memorial Day at the hands of the Minneapolis police, led to nationwide protests.

The first memorial service for Floyd will take place in Minneapolis at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with Reverand Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

The Floyd family attorney, Benjamin Crump, will also give a national criminal justice address.

ABC News, FOX News, NBC News, CBS News, and CNN are all among the networks that will broadcast the ceremony live. For CNN, Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will anchor the coverage. Other networks will have large panels and various anchors like Lester Holt at NBC, while CBS News will feature CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues and national correspondent Jamie Yuccas.

But if you want to watch the memorial service live online, we have you covered.

The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and you can watch live by checking out the video below.

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for George Floyd at a small and intimate memorial service at Minneapolis’ North Central University. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will deliver a “National Statement,” at the service for family members.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.