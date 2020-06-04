Charles Negy: UCF Professor Under Fire For ‘Racist Comments’

Charles Negy, an associated professor of psychology at the University of Central Florida, is under fire after making “racist comments” on social media regarding African Americans, systemic racism and social dynamics in the United States.

The comments came from Negy’s personal Twitter account and are under review by the university.

“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments,” UCF posted in a statement. “We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment.”

After Negy’s comments began going viral, the hashtag #UCFFireHim became one of the top nationwide trends on Twitter.

So what exactly did Negy write that generated controversy? Let’s take a look.

“Here’s a suggestion to those who think they are being ‘screwed’ and oppressed in the U.S.: Stay in school. Be the best student possible. Avoid crime. Avoid gangs. Avoid unwanted pregnancy. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Amazing what a little common sense can do you for your destiny,” he wrote. “The good thing about the riots: MSM stopped telling us 24/7 that we’re all going to die from COVID-19. The riots must have eradicated the virus.

“Sincere question: If Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming ‘systematic racism’ exists?”

Negy also shared an article suggesting “black privilege” is real.

He wrote: “This article is spot on (will infuriate folks). Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

Some of the reactions to Negy’s comments included a former student who shared their unpleasant experience from one of his classes.

CHARLES NEGY – I never thought I’d ever see that name again. When I took his psychology class, I felt so uncomfortable. He was very judgmental, offensive, and extremely condescending. I regretted taking his class and I hope no other student will have to feel this way. #UCFfirehim https://t.co/VG5AGyibF5 — em (@emilierosee) June 4, 2020

A petition has since started on Change.org calling for the firing of Negy. At the time of this posting, there are nearly 600 signatures.