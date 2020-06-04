Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and part of that is due to the game prominently featuring Keanu Reeves as a non-playable character. Keanu’s character “Johnny Silverhand” will aid the the player’s missions while dropping cool one-liners. If you’re wondering what makes Keanu Reeves such a badass internet legend, you need to watch his movies. Here are 5 of the best Keanu Reeves movies you need to see.

#1 – Speed (1994)

Speed is a classic ’90s action movie and one of Keanu Reeves’ best. In the film, Reeves is an LA cop who has to prevent a bus full of people from exploding by keeping its speed above 50 mph. Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper also star as supporting roles. Speed is a high-octane thrill ride that almost never stops its momentum and keeps the audience engaged through the whole movie.

#2 – John Wick (2014)

John Wick is a relatively-recent Reeves flick and one of his most violent. In John Wick, Reeves plays an ex-hitman in a world where assassins are commonplace. When a group of gangsters kill his late wife’s dog, he stops at nothing to kill every single gang member he can find. This movie is unapologetically brutal with amazing fight choreography and plenty of bloody violence. It’s one of the best modern action movies you can watch.

#3 – Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

This is the movie that propelled Keanu Reeves to stardom. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is a late ’80s comedy about two high-school idiots who discover a phone booth time machine. To help with their history homework, they travel back in time and bring famous historical figures to the modern day. Abraham Lincoln and Joan Of Arc are a couple examples of the crazy characters that Bill and Ted meet. This movie is a hilarious cult classic that is still being watched and enjoyed today.

#4 – Constantine (2005)

In Constantine, Reeves plays a demon hunter named John Constantine who helps a woman discover the supernatural secret to her sister’s death. This action-horror flick is based off of a DC Comics series and co-stars Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf and Tilda Swinton. This is one of Reeves’ darker films with heavy religious and demonic inspiration. It’s a scary good time with great action and an interesting plot.

#5 – The Matrix (1999)

You can’t make a list about Keanu Reeves without talking about The Matrix. In this award-winning classic, Reeves plays a hacker named Neo who discovers that his “reality” is a computer program designed by power-hungry AI. Reeves’ co-stars include Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving. The Matrix was a groundbreaking film when it came out, mostly due to its impressive special effects and unique story. It took inspiration from other sci-fi movies like Blade Runner and The Ghost In The Shell but made a completely original film. This is the movie that cemented Keanu as one of the all-time greatest action stars.