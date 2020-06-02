New York City to Have Weeklong 8pm Curfew Amid Protests

New York City has been grounded. Amid the ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City will be under curfew for the remainder of the week.

Initially set for 11:00 p.m. ET, de Blasio has bumped the curfew to 8:00 p.m. ET.

The curfew comes as protests have become more violent and the looting has amplified throughout the city.

“We’re going to have a tough few days,” de Blasio said. “We will find a way through.”

The George Floyd protests have been calling out police brutality and are urging people to come together in a sign of solidarity. Unfortunately, the cause has been hijacked due to the widespread violence which has included multiple buildings and police vehicles being set on fire.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.

According to Forbes, other curfews across the country include:

Chicago, Illinois : 9 p.m. CT

9 p.m. CT Cleveland, Ohio : Curfew for Downtown and Market District in effect until 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, and then overnights at 8 p.m. through Friday.

: Curfew for Downtown and Market District in effect until 6 a.m. CT Wednesday, and then overnights at 8 p.m. through Friday. Dallas, Texas : 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Detroit, Michigan : 8 p.m. CT

: 8 p.m. CT Los Angeles, California : 6 p.m. PST countywide, but Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach all have a 4 p.m. PST curfew.

: 6 p.m. PST countywide, but Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach all have a 4 p.m. PST curfew. Minneapolis, Minnesota : 10 p.m. CT

: 10 p.m. CT Oklahoma City, Oklahoma : 10 p.m. CT

: 10 p.m. CT Omaha, Nebraska : 8 p.m. CT

: 8 p.m. CT Phoenix, Arizona : 8 p.m. MST

: 8 p.m. MST Raleigh, North Carolina : 8 p.m. EST

: 8 p.m. EST Richmond, Virginia : 8 p.m. EST

: 8 p.m. EST Washington, D.C.: 7 p.m. EST