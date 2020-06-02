Jay Z, Team Roc Take Out Full-Page Ad to Support George Floyd Protests

Jay Z’s Team Roc, which is the philanthropic part of Roc Nation, has taken out a full-page ad in support of protestors across the country. The protests stemmed from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The ad highlights a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic speech in Selma in 1965 and voices its support for equality and those who are on the front lines fighting for the cause.

The ad ran in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and many other publications.

Along with the quote from King’s speech, the letter is endorsed by a number of high-profile activists including Angela Rye, Michael Eric Dyson, Antwon Rose’s mother Michelle Kenney, DJ Henry’s parents Danroy and Angella Henry, Charlamagne Tha God, George Floyd’s family attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, and the Botham Jean Foundation.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.