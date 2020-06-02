Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Previously Owned By Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin may have been the woman we all grew to hate during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. However, she now has a small victory under her belt.

According to reports, a judge ruled in favor of Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation this week to giver her control of 16 acres of land which is home to one of Joe Exotic’s former animal parks.

Jeff Lowe, also of Tiger King fame, currently owns the zoo and is expected to leave the property.

“We anticipated Carol Baskin getting the title to the former park that once belonged to Joe Exotic, and we did not challenge her attempts to do so,” Mosley said Monday. “All of Jeff’s focus is on opening the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, (Oklahoma), which should be opening in the next 120 days.”

From the report:

A judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in a lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC. The latter company once was owned by Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. The order gives Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to an animal park with an array of big cats.

Baskin also owns an animal sanctuary in Florida.

