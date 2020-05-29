T.I. Calls For #BlackoutDay2020 Boycott in Response to Police Killings

Rapper T.I. is never shy about speaking out against social injustice. Following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Atlanta emcee is speaking out and calling for all people of color to come together and show solidarity.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, took to social media to call for a #BlackoutDay2020 boycott.

#BlackoutDay2020 will be on July 7, 2020, with the rapper calling for black people and non-black people of color to keep their money in their wallets to show the economic spending power that minority communities comprise of.

“BLACKOUT DAY JULY 7, 2020,” he wrote. “This is a call to action!! We need one day of solidarity in America when not one black person in America spends a dollar. This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics…ALL people of color. Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. That’s $10,684,931,506.80 it’s going to cost per day next time a person of color gets shot!!! We call it #BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7th, 2020 please spread the message, and let’s show REAL action that they fear!!!!”

He captioned the photo: “Nobody spend SHIT on this day‼️ IF you Give AF about the murders, lynchings,& oppression of people of color!!!”

This week, mass protests have taken to the streets in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the killing of George Floyd, who was killed after being pinned down by a police officer who was pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded for air. The protests have resulted in a number of fires, including a police department precinct in the city, and looting which led to President Donald Trump calling in the National Guard for assistance to maintain control and order in the streets.