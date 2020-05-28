Theme parks in Japan are set to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic and they have some bizarre guidelines. According to TMZ, the amusement parks in the country are set to reopen as the country lifts its state of emergency.

While there are some sensible guidelines like social distancing, temperature checks, and facemask requirements, there is one that is raising eyebrows.

Per the report, the visitors who are enjoying the rides are asked to tamper their excitement by being asked to avoid shouting and screaming on roller coasters and other outdoor attractions. And judging by some of the craziest roller coasters in Japan, there are plenty of reasons to be screaming while feeling like you are testing fate.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 102,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.