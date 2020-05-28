Peter Manfredonia Mugshot: UConn Murder Suspect Arrested

Peter Manfredonia, the UConn murder suspect who had been on the run for six days, was captured by police in Maryland this week. Following his capture, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office released Manfredonia’s mugshot.

The 23-year-old had been on the run and was spotted in Connecticut and Pennsylvania before ultimately being captured.

Manfredonia was reportedly arrested without incident.

Connecticut State Police said that they will be releasing additional information on Manfredonia’s arrest on Thursday.

The University of Connecticut senior is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, a former classmate. He is also believed to have severely injured another elderly man.

“The horrific and incomprehensible loss of life is reminiscent of so many other tragedies at so many other places around the country and the world,” University of Connecticut President Tom Katsouleas said in a statement. “Though rare, we have been sadly reminded that none are immune from such random acts, and that they don’t always happen somewhere else.”

Manfredonia was arrested late Wednesday night in Hagerstown, Maryland after authorities believed he traveled to there from Pennsylvania in an Uber.

