Walt Disney World to Reopen in July After Coronavirus Shutdown

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is set to reopen in July. After closing its doors for the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved of a reopening proposal from Walt Disney, according to Variety.

The popular theme park will be reopening in mid-July, while SeaWorld will also reopen after having its proposal approved.

Per the report, Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios is planning to reopen on July 15. SeaWorld is targeting a June 11 reopening date.

Of course, there will be added safety measures when the park reopens.

Walt Disney World guests will be subject to temperature checks and “limited-contact enhancements” like mobile orders and contactless payments. The park will also temporarily suspend character meet-and-greets and playgrounds which have been dubbed “high-touch experiences.”

In addition to the temperature checks, park guests will receive face coverings and masks.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 100,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.