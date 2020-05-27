Peter Manfredonia, the suspected UConn killer accused of murdering two men, remains on the run. As authorities attempt to figure out what triggered Manfredonia to go on his killing spree, a bizarre link to Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza has been uncovered.

According to a report from the South Passaic Daily Voice, Manfredonia was neighbors with Lanza and the two men grew up on the same street.

Per the reports, Manfredonia wrote a chilling message on his wall with a reference to Lanza and that he had “snapped.” The two reportedly lived just a couple of houses away from each other, with Lanza being five years Manfredonia’s elder.

“We saw what happened when Adam snapped,” a message on his dorm room wall read, according to student reporters at YourContent.com. “Now they see what happens when I snap.”

Manfredonia remains on the run and is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers and 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, a former classmate.

“The horrific and incomprehensible loss of life is reminiscent of so many other tragedies at so many other places around the country and the world,” UConn President Tom Katsouleas said in a statement. “Though rare, we have been sadly reminded that none are immune from such random acts, and that they don’t always happen somewhere else.”

Manfredonia was last seen by Pennsylvania law enforcement carrying a large duffle bag alongside the railroad. Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous after allegedly stealing firearms and a truck during a home invasion while on the run.

