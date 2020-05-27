Gerald Howse Death: Ex-Georgia State RB Dies at 28

Gerald Howse, a former member of the Georgia State football team, has passed away. While details surrounding his death have yet to surface, reports indicate the former running back was found dead at his home in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Howse was just 28 years old.

The ex-running back graduated from Georgia State with his degree in sociology after transferring from NE Oklahoma A&M. He had lettered at running back for the Panthers in the 2013-14 season. After graduation, he would go on to serve as an assistant coach at Oklahoma Baptist and his alma mater of NE Oklahoma A&M.

In 2017, Howse was honored as the NJCAA Top Assistant Coach and would eventually be named as the running backs coach at Tennessee Tech.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Panther Football letterman Gerald Howse.

Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander issued a statement regarding his assistant’s death.

“Gerald was a first-class young man. He was highly thought of by so many people. His coaches at Siegel High School – Greg Wyatt and David Watson – always brought him up whenever we had positions come open. He displayed a very positive attitude. He was a man of character who lived out faith, family and football,” the statement read.

“He was so close to his family – his mom, dad and sister – that it was one of the biggest reasons he came here to Tennessee Tech: coach in the area, be back in Middle Tennessee and be close to his family. He was an outstanding coach and a man every coach would want on his staff. Gerald made a huge impact on our players in the short time he was here. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the Tennessee Tech football family. Anytime you lose a staff member, it affects a lot of people.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Howse’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.