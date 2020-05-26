NFL Betting Odds 2020: Who Will Win Coach of the Year?

We are inching closer and closer to having an NFL regular season as states are beginning to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are beginning to receive permission to return to their facilities as we slowly attempt to go back to business as usual.

In anticipation of the upcoming season which will feature plenty of shakeups, the oddsmakers are sharing their thoughts on who will be the top coach in the league this year.

Unsurprisingly, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is favored to take home the AP Coach of the Year award with 12/1 odds. Belichick is tied for being the frontrunner along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who will have the honor of coaching Tom Brady in the next chapter of his career.

Other favorites to win the award are Mike McCarthy, Frank Reich, Andy Reid, Kliff Kingsbury, Sean McDermott, and Kevin Stefanski.

What are the odds for your favorite head coach to take home the honor?

A full look at the betting odds for AP Coach of the Year can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

  • Bill Belichick                  12/1
  • Bruce Arians                 12/1
  • Mike McCarthy              14/1
  • Frank Reich                  16/1
  • Andy Reid                     18/1
  • Kevin Stefanski             18/1
  • Kliff Kingsbury              18/1
  • Sean McDermott           18/1
  • Kyle Shanahan              20/1
  • Mike Vrabel                   22/1
  • Brian Flores                  25/1
  • Doug Pederson             25/1
  • John Harbaugh              25/1
  • Vic Fangio                    25/1
  • Mike Tomlin                  28/1
  • Mike Zimmer                 28/1
  • Pete Carroll                   28/1
  • Anthony Lynn                30/1
  • Dan Quinn                     30/1
  • Matt LaFleur                  30/1
  • Matt Nagy                     30/1
  • Sean McVay                 30/1
  • Sean Payton                 30/1
  • Matt Patricia                  33/1
  • Matt Rhule                    33/1
  • Zak Taylor                     33/1
  • Joe Judge                     40/1
  • Jon Gruden                   40/1
  • Ron Rivera                    40/1
  • Adam Gase                   50/1
  • Bill O’Brien                    50/1
  • Doug Marrone               50/1
