NFL Betting Odds 2020: Who Will Win Coach of the Year?

We are inching closer and closer to having an NFL regular season as states are beginning to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are beginning to receive permission to return to their facilities as we slowly attempt to go back to business as usual.

In anticipation of the upcoming season which will feature plenty of shakeups, the oddsmakers are sharing their thoughts on who will be the top coach in the league this year.

Unsurprisingly, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is favored to take home the AP Coach of the Year award with 12/1 odds. Belichick is tied for being the frontrunner along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who will have the honor of coaching Tom Brady in the next chapter of his career.

Other favorites to win the award are Mike McCarthy, Frank Reich, Andy Reid, Kliff Kingsbury, Sean McDermott, and Kevin Stefanski.

What are the odds for your favorite head coach to take home the honor?

A full look at the betting odds for AP Coach of the Year can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Bill Belichick 12/1

Bruce Arians 12/1

Mike McCarthy 14/1

Frank Reich 16/1

Andy Reid 18/1

Kevin Stefanski 18/1

Kliff Kingsbury 18/1

Sean McDermott 18/1

Kyle Shanahan 20/1

Mike Vrabel 22/1

Brian Flores 25/1

Doug Pederson 25/1

John Harbaugh 25/1

Vic Fangio 25/1

Mike Tomlin 28/1

Mike Zimmer 28/1

Pete Carroll 28/1

Anthony Lynn 30/1

Dan Quinn 30/1

Matt LaFleur 30/1

Matt Nagy 30/1

Sean McVay 30/1

Sean Payton 30/1

Matt Patricia 33/1

Matt Rhule 33/1

Zak Taylor 33/1

Joe Judge 40/1

Jon Gruden 40/1

Ron Rivera 40/1

Adam Gase 50/1

Bill O’Brien 50/1

Doug Marrone 50/1