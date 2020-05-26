Wanderlei Silva Says He Accepted $10M Offer to Fight Mike Tyson in BKFC

Wanderlei Silva wants everyone to know that he is willing to step into the ring for a fight with Mike Tyson. According to reports, the mixed martial arts veteran is claiming that he has accepted a $10 million offer to fight Mike Tyson in bare-knuckle boxing.

BKFC president Dave Feldman previously expressed his interest in having Tyson fight under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner.

Per Tatame Magazine, Wanderlei Silva accepts to face Mike Tyson in BKFC with no gloves. He will make 10 million dollars in that fight. "They offered that fight to me and I accepted immediately." — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) May 25, 2020

Tyson had also previously expressed his interest in a comeback fight.

“We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now. You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Some time this week we’ll have the contract done,” Tyson said, via TalkSport. “And whatever money we get, it’s going to somebody else. I’m not going to make any money – probably the company, my wife because she’s partners with me, she’ll make some probably. But my money is going [to charity].

“I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life. God has been merciful to me man. I’m gonna get on with it, I’m looking good. Yo Wayne, I’m 230 [pounds] right now!

“Man I’m just getting ready you know, I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event. I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers. Because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did.”

Whether the fight comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it would certainly generate some interest with two of the most violent fighters in combat sports history going head-to-head.

Do you want to see Silva vs. Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.