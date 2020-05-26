Manning Passing Academy Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Manning Passing Academy is the latest event to be canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Due to health and safety concerns, an email was sent to nearly 1,000 campers to inform them that the event at Nicholls State University in Louisiana will not go on as planning.

The camp was initially set to take place from June 25 through June 28.

“I think that just means parents are ready for their kids to get out the house,” Manning said, via NOLA.com. “But we were just fighting a battle trying to make it work. But with dormitories and cafeterias and everything, we just can’t sanitize with that many kids. So it’s best. And the virus doesn’t hit many kids. But I still have another 200 people as far as staff and coaches so it just wasn’t going to work.

“We were going to do some things we had never done before. We were going to make it more accessible for the media. We’ve always kinda kept the NFL Network and ESPN and everyone else away so we could work. But that’s OK. Next year will still be our 25th year. We are going to get the country straightened out and we’ll have a grand camp next year.”

Manning started the camp in 1996 and this year’s event would have marked its 25th anniversary.

