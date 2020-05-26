Paige VanZant Tries But Fails To Drown Husband on Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to find some unique ways to entertain ourselves during the lockdown. For UFC fighter Paige VanZant, that has led to some bizarre Instagram posts and documenting naked shenanigans with her husband, fellow mixed martial artist Austin Vanderford.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, VanZant and Vanderford too their thirst for entertainment in a bizarre direction with VanZant attempting to drown her husband by holding his head underwater.

Luckily, she was unsuccessful. But before you wonder why VanZant would attempt to drown her husband, it was apparently Vanderford’s idea to try out the “experiment.”

“Question of the night: ‘Is it possible for my wife to hold me underwater and drown me?’ I truly wanted her to give it 100%,” Vanderford said. “End of the story … Not even close. Was up in a second… AND I blew her away with my strength.

“I do go underwater a lot to wash my hair, get the soap off, and it’s always in the back of my mind. I think, ‘Man, what if Paige was really pissed off at me today, tried to hold me underwater and all that.’ And so I did really want to know if it was possible. But we found out.”

“So we did do an experiment. So he went underwater and I tried to hold his head underwater,” VanZant added. “Disclaimer! Not making light of anything… But I genuinely was curious if my wife had the physical capabilities of drowning me.”

That could have all gone terribly wrong and is further proof that we need sports back in our lives before stunts like this backfire.