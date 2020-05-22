SEC Football Players Allowed to Return to Campus in Early June

There is some good news, SEC football fans, we are inching closer to business as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic. Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, the Southeastern Conference voted to allow student-athletes to return to campus on June 8. That means there is added optimism that the college football season could begin as scheduled.

Earlier this week, the NCAA had announced student-athletes could begin returning to campus for voluntary workouts on June 1.

Shortly after the announcement, the University of Wyoming announced it would allow students back on campus and now the premier collegiate conference has followed suit.

“The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

“At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process. Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off-campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen.”

The return to campus will require appropriate social distancing measures, enhanced monitoring, screening, and testing.

