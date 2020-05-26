LISTEN: Lil Yachty Drops New Single ‘Split/Whole Time’

Lil Yachty is preparing to drop his highly-anticipated “Lil Boat 3” album and fans got a little taste of what we can expect from the upcoming project with the new single “Split/Whole Time” on Tuesday, May 27.

The two-part song has a beat change in the middle and was accompanied by the release of a visual. It marks the second single from the upcoming album, after Lil Yachty previously released the single “Oprah Bank Account.”

“I’m in New York, need a loft here/ B*tch I’m a motherf*cking boss here/ No ain’t no n*ggas soft here,” Lil Yachty raps on the track.

Lil Yachty’s upcoming album is rumored to be 19 tracks long and it should show a more mature side of the rapper, according to an interview Coach K gave with XXL Magazine.

“We worked this [Lil Boat 3] album for the last year-and-a-half. I’ve seen him turn me in four albums,” Coach K explained. “You never want to get in the way of the artist and their process,” he I think it’s in those four years, he’s had time to grow up and figure out who he is. He was the ‘King of the Teens’ when we first signed him, he’s still young as hell, you know? It’s that transition. He’s come into himself.”

The album is set to drop on Friday, May 29.

You can check out the new track below.

Lil Yachty – ‘Split/Whole Time’ Audio & Lyrics