UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have been going back-and-forth on social media as they hype up a potential fight between the two. Both men are two of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts and fans are clamoring for the opportunity to see them face off inside of the cage.

Unfortunately, there are already some major hurdles.

Jones took to social media to reveal he was in contract negotiations with the UFC for the bout but quickly returned to say there is already a huge pay discrepancy between what he wants and what the UFC is willing to offer.

“Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.

“Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family. I should’ve worded that differently, I actually think these guys do great business. Right now things just aren’t where I want them to be.”

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Francis Ngannou also weighed in, again alluding to issues with the contract negotiations for what would be a major pay-per-view bout.

“In my opinion, UFC aren’t willing to make this Jon fight happen or at least for what it worth,” he said.

In my opinion, the @ufc aren't willing to make this Jon fight happens or at least for what it worth 💰 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2020

It’s unfortunate that there are already some hiccups in the negotiation stage, but that is always expected when it comes to fights of this magnitude. And with the uncertainty of when fans can attend events and when and where they will all be held during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s understandable that the UFC is taking extra precautions.

Let’s just hope that once all of the restrictions brought on by COVID-19 eventually settle and we can go back to business as usual with the UFC doing everything in its power to bring the fans the fights they want to see.