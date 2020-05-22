A flight operated by Pakistan International Airlines was carrying 107 people on board when it crashed into a crowded residential neighborhood in the city of Karachi on Friday, May 22. According to a mayday call from the pilot, the plane suffered engine failure.

There are varying reports on how many people, if any, survived the crash with numbers ranging from two to five.

The airline had resumed flights one week ago after a brief shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A passenger plane with 107 people aboard, belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines, crashes in a residential neighborhood near Karachi,” the Associated Press reported. “Pakistani civil aviation officials say at least two people survived the crash of a domestic flight near Karachi that had 107 passengers and crew on board. Karachi’s mayor had earlier said all those on board had died.”

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said at least five or six houses were destroyed in the neighborhood.

A transcript of the call between the pilot and air traffic control was posted to the website LiveATC.net.

“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” a pilot said. “Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway. “Sir – mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.

Additional videos on social media show the shocking aftermath of the crash.

Here's the latest situation near the flight #PK8303 crash site in Karachi.

The Pakistan Army says troops have arrived for relief-and-rescue efforts #PIACrash pic.twitter.com/acC1gQOLkS — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) May 22, 2020

A Pakistan International Airlines plane with 90 passengers, has crashed near Karachi airport residential area on a flight from Lahore. #KarachiFlightCrash #planecrash pic.twitter.com/6JhijlwHBl — Uman Malik (@Uman3322) May 22, 2020

This is aftermath Airbus A320-214 of #Pakistan International Airlines (#PIA) with AP-BLD resgister in #Karachi today. It crashed in approach in residential area located near Jinnah International Airport resulting death of its 99 passengers & 8 flight crew. pic.twitter.com/59kjhXv2Vy — Darren F. Wilson (@DWilson2121) May 22, 2020

