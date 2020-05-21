Universal Orlando Resort Aims For Early June Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to reopen its doors. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the theme park has submitted a proposal to reopen in early June. The park would open for employees on June 1 for a dry run.

A proposal was sent on Thursday, May 21 to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. If the proposal is approved, Universal Orlando would reopen on its targeted date of June 5. The theme park has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the report:

Masks and temperature checks will be required for both visitors and employees. If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided for them, officials said. Interactive play areas have been closed. There will be no more valet parking. Mist areas will be closed. There will be no more post-show meet and greets. All menus will be paper single-use in restaurants. Cash will still be accepted, but the park is trying to minimize it. Employees will self-check at home and then be checked again once they arrive to work.

