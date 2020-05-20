Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency and approximately 10,000 residents have been forced to evacuate after two dam breaches have led to historic flooding in the Midland County region.

The Edenville and Sanford Dams both suffered failure which led to water pouring from the Wixom Lake.

Dramatic video from the air shows the Edenville, Michigan dam breach. You can see the water pouring out of Wixom Lake. Video by Ryan Kaleto. pic.twitter.com/1Gd58W028E — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 20, 2020

“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” Governor Whitmer said. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now.

“If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other.”

Video has since surfaced online that shows the exact moment the dam was breached.

A viewer caught the moment when the Edenville Dam collapsed.

Video courtesy of Kayla Danielle pic.twitter.com/NYBnXJd2eq — WNEM TV5 (@WNEMTV5news) May 19, 2020

The two dams were privately owned and considered “high hazard” by the National Inventory of Dams, according to the Associated Press. As water levels continue to rise, Governor Whitmer has a grim warning about what downtown Midland could suffer through. According to Whitmer, downtown Midland could eventually be under nine feet of water as the flooding continues.

We hope that everyone in the area stays healthy and safe during this difficult time.

You can get more information on the flooding from Click on Detroit.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.