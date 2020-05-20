The coronavirus pandemic has brought us a number of wild stories, but this one is right near the top. Kelvin Watson, a 27-year-old man in Aurora, Colorado, lost his cool while making a late-night Waffle House visit.

According to reports, Watson entered a Waffle House and was asked to wear a mask which is required during the pandemic to help thwart the spread of COVID-19.

After being asked to put on his mask before ordering, he left the store and returned with a mask. However, he was still not wearing the mask and was once again refused service. Watson then returned the following night and pulled a gun on the employee which left him wounded from a gunshot.

Watson was then arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

“We are relieved to hear that Aurora police have made an arrest for this terrible crime, and greatly appreciate the diligence of local law enforcement,” Waffle House spokesperson Njeri Boss said in a statement provided to Newsweek.

“This case involves a senseless act of violence that should not be tolerated in any community. We are very thankful that neither of our associates who were working when the incident occurred, suffered any life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and well wishes remain with our associate who was injured and now is recovering at home.”

The victim was reportedly shot in the torso/abdomen area.

The good news, however, is that the unidentified employee is in the hospital and recovering from their injuries.

“The victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering from his injury,” the spokesperson said.

While we understand the frustration that stems from wearing face masks and social distancing during the unprecedented pandemic, pulling a gun at Waffle House because you aren’t following CDC recommendations is never the answer.