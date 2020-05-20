Machine Gun Kelly is back with an incredible visual for his signal “Bloody Valentine. Following its release on Wednesday, May 20, the music video received immediate attention thanks to the starring of the one and only Megan Fox.

The visual drops as rumors that MGK and Fox, who reportedly separated from her husband of ten years Brian Austin Green, are an item.

Michael Garcia directed the music video which shows the ups and downs of a wild relationship.

You can check out the official music video for “Bloody Valentine” below.

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ Music Video & Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Okay

The simulation just went bad

But you’re the best I ever had

Like handprints in wet cement

She touched me, it’s permanent

[Pre-Chorus]

In my head, in my head

I couldn’t hear anything you said, but

In my head, in my head

I’m callin’ you “girlfriend,” what the f*ck?

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love

But I’ll take some from you tonight

I know I’ve got to go

But I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Verse 2]

I’m overstimulated and I’m sad

I don’t expect you to understand

It’s nothing less than true romance

Or am I just makin’ a mess?

[Pre-Chorus]

In my head, in my head

I’m lyin’ naked with you, yeah

In my head, in my head

I’m ready to die holding your hand

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love

But I’ll take some from you tonight (Take some from you tonight)

I know I’ve got to go

But I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Bridge]

I can’t hide

How I feel about you inside

I’d give everything up tonight

If I could just have you, be mine

Be mine, baby

I can’t hide (I cannot hide these feelings, no)

How I feel about you inside (I cannot hide these feelings)

I’d give everything up tonight (I’d give up everything for you)

If I could just have you, be mine (I’d give up everything)

Be mine (Ayy)

[Chorus]

I don’t do fake love

But I’ll take some from you tonight (Take some from you tonight)

I know I’ve got to go

But I might just miss the flight

I can’t stay forever, let’s play pretend

And treat this night like it’ll happen again

You’ll be my bloody valentine tonight

[Outro]

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Just tonight)

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Just tonight)

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Just tonight)

Na-na-na, na-na-na (In my head, in my head)

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na (Just tonight)

(Were we on time? Should we try—)