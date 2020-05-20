Joe Rogan’s Spotify Deal Reportedly Worth More Than $100 Million

Joe Rogan announced a surprising move this week that “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast would be exclusively moving to Spotify in 2021. When the news was initially announced, there was no news on the value of the deal.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, we are now learning some of the details.

The report states the comedian and UFC commentator signed his exclusive licensing deal with Spotify Technology SA is worth more than $100 million. It marks one of the biggest deals in the podcasting industry.

Rogan announced the deal on social media.

“The podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show,” Rogan announced on Instagram on Tuesday, May 19.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

Prior to the full-time move, Rogan’s podcast will begin streaming on Spotify in September 1 and remaining on other streaming platforms until the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Spotify announced it would pay upwards of $196 million for Bill Simmons’ The Ringer podcasting and media company.