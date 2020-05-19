US-Canada Border Will Remain Closed For 30 More Days

The United States-Canada border will remain closed for the next 30 days. According to a report from the CBC News, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border will remain closed until at least June 21.

The order was initially set to expire on May 21.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that part of the decision to extend the order was to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen reduced cases as the country halted international travel into the country.

“If there is increased volume, we want to make sure that we have the safety of Canadians top of mind. So we want to make sure we not only keep up but also strengthen some of those measures,” she said.

The country will continue to require a 14-day quarantine period for international travelers.

