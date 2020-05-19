There is an interesting development among diagnoses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published this week by the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the study, there were approximately 300 coronavirus patients who had been re-infected with COVID-19.

Out of the positive re-tests, none of the victims were shown to be contagious and had not infected others. The nearly 300 patients had come in contact with 790 people without passing on the disease which is promising news at a time where it is believed those who are infected by the virus can gain antibodies and immunity.

From the report:

As a result, South Korea lifted quarantine requirements for discharged patients, according to the Wall Street Journal. They also swapped out the term “relapse” for “redetected” in describing patients who tested positive again. South Korea has a total of 11,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 470 recovered patients have tested positive a second time and health officials have questioned whether the virus may have been reactivated, as opposed to patients being reinfected.

