Steven Aucoin: Louisiana Cop Fired For Racist Coronavirus Facebook Post

Steven Aucoin, a white police officer from Louisiana, is out of work after making a racist Facebook post about the coronavirus pandemic. In his ill-advised post, Aucoin said that it was “unfortunate” that COVID-19 did not kill off black people.

“We are writing this to inform everyone that we were made aware of the situation with the comments on Facebook from Steven Aucoin,” a statement from police read. “Chief [Joshua] Hardy had the incident looked into and the officer was terminated. Chief Hardy and the Kaplan Police Department would like to apologize for the matter.”

Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy also commented on the matter in an interview with local news outlet KATC.

“I don’t tolerate behavior like that in my department,” Hardy said. “It’s very unbecoming of a police officer, or any person for that matter, to make a comment like that. Police officers are held to a higher standard and should not be acting that way. But sometimes you really don’t know who a person is until you’re around them for a while.”

Aucoin was reportedly arguing with a woman on Facebook when he made the racist remarks in question.

He had just returned to work as a patrol officer for the department three months ago.

