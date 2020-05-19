Joe Rogan Podcast Moving Exclusively to Spotify in 2021

The “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast is going to have a new home. The comedian and UFC commentator took to social media on Tuesday, May 18 to announce that the podcast will be moving exclusively to Spotify in 2021.

Prior to the full-time move, Rogan’s podcast will begin streaming on Spotify in September 1 and remaining on other streaming platforms until the end of the year.

“The podcast is moving to @spotify! Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify, including the video version. It will remain FREE, and it will be the exact same show. It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show,” Rogan announced on Instagram.

“They want me to just continue doing it the way I’m doing it right now. We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year. I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

Rogan has successfully built the “Joe Rogan Experience” into the most popular podcast in the world, and his viewership should continue to increase on the largest streaming audio platform.