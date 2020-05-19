WATCH: Space Force – Netflix Official Trailer & Release Date

We are less than 10 days from the new comedy Space Force coming to Netflix. The comedy series stars Steve Carell as General Mark Naird. Carrell will be joined on the cast by John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, Roy Wood Jr., and more.

The series is set to release on Friday, May 29. It was co-created by Carell and his The Office’s Greg Daniels.

Ahead of the release of the series, Netflix has released a brand new, full-length trailer.

Nowhere to go but up. pic.twitter.com/EhP8CLN9S9 — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 12, 2020

What can we expect in the premiere season of Space Force?

You can check out the official trailer for Space Force below along with all of the information you need to catch the series when it drops online.

‘Space Force’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”