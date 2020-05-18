Michael Jordan Would Spit on His Food So No One Else Would Eat It

The Last Dance gave us the entertainment we were craving during the coronavirus pandemic and it revealed different sides of Michael Jordan and the mentality that made him the greatest player to play in the NBA.

But one of the most interesting subjects that was brought up hasn’t got nearly enough attention.

While discussing the flu game — which turned out to be the food poisoning game — director Jason Hehir revealed during an interview with ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby”, Hehir said that he was told Michael Jordan would spit on food in order to stop other people from eating his food.

“When the pizza shows up, Michael says, ‘Everybody do not touch this pizza. This is mine. You didn’t wait for me, don’t touch this.’ So he spits on the pizza,” Hehir said, as transcribed by Sporting News. “I’m telling you what was told to me in our interviews. … This is not the only time. You can look up when Michael would spit on food if he didn’t want people to eat it.”

That’s certainly a unique strategy, but a great way to get people to avoid touching your food.

An “Outside The Lines” story seems to confirm Jordan’s bizarre habit.

Back when they used to shoot a lot of commercials, Jordan’s security team would wait for him in his trailer while he was on set. A woman named Linda cooked Michael’s meals, and he loved cinnamon rolls. She’d bake a tray and bring it to him. When it came time to film, he’d see the guards eyeing the cinnamon rolls and he’d walk over and spit on each one, to make sure nobody took his food.

Let this be a lesson to everyone: if you’re ever around Michael Jordan, make sure you aren’t trying to sneak a bite of his meal.