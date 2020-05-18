Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date: Must-See Details

Hold on to your umbrellas: Netflix’s dysfunctional super-family returns with a brand new season.

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the critically-acclaimed hit show The Umbrella Academy is coming soon. Based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Fans have eagerly been waiting for the next season ever since the first season dropped. On May 18, 2020, a video was uploaded to the official Netflix YouTube channel announcing the second season’s release date. The video is a remake of the famous dance scene from the show’s pilot episode. The main seven cast members filmed themselves in quarantine dancing to the song used in the episode, “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany. After the hilarious scene is faithfully re-created, Justin H. Min (who plays Ben on the show) holds up a black card to the camera that finally reveals the date. The Umbrella Academy season 2 is scheduled to release for streaming on July 31, 2020.

Because the first season ended with a mysterious cliffhanger, fans have been speculating endlessly about where this new season might take the lead characters. If this next season is anything like the comic books, then it will be a wild ride worth hanging on to. Giant squids, JFK’s assassination and a sentient statue of Abraham Lincoln are only the tip of the weird iceberg. However, based on the first book, it’s clear that Netflix’s interpretation is a lot different than Way’s original books. The only way to truly find out what happens next is to wait and watch.