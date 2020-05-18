145 NYC Kids Diagnosed With Kawasaki Disease Linked to Coronavirus

While continuing to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York City has been hit with another rare disease. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that 145 kids in the city have been diagnosed with the rare Kawasaki disease which has been linked to coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the New York Post, the disease is a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome that is impacting children.

From the report:

Common symptoms of the MIS-C include: persistent fever, irritability or sluggishness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting, rash, red or pink eyes, enlarged lymph node gland on one side of the neck, red cracked lips or red tongue, and swollen hands and feet.

“That’s a lot to be aware of,” de Blasio said, “Any of those symptoms you see in your child, call your healthcare provider. If you see multiple symptoms, especially important.”

Of the 145 confirmed cases, 67 have also tested positive for coronavirus or its antibodies.

